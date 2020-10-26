Sudan: World Bank Launches Covid-19 Relief Fund in Sudan

23 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — An emergency fund of $21.99 million, including $10 million contributed by Saudi Arabia, to combat COVID-19 in Sudan was launched yesterday by the World Bank in cooperation with the Ministry of Health at the Medical Supplies Hall in Khartoum.

The Saudi ambassador in Khartoum, Ali bin Hasan Jaafar, gave a statement at the ceremony. Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to support the UN response plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, with an amount of $500 million to the World Health Organisation, said the ambassador.

He referred to medical convoys sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, which launched an appeal in September after Sudan's National Security and Defence Council declared a State of Emergency, calling the country "a natural disaster area". The centre and its local partners provided aid to a number of Sudanese states, along with 105,000 tons of medical supplies and equipment to the Ministry of Health last month.

Last week, 39 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country. The majority of the cases was registered in Khartoum. So far, 13,724 people in Sudan have tested positive for coronavirus this year. 836 patients died and 6,764 recovered.

The Central Pharmacists' Committee warned of catastrophic effects due to an almost complete lack of essential, life-saving, and chronic disease drugs across the country. In addition, the WFP has called for strengthening food systems as multiple crises drive up numbers of hungry people in Sudan.

Following the unprecedented rains and floods that affected 875,000 people across Sudan, there are concerns that more than 4.5 million people are now at risk of vector-borne diseases, UNOCHA reported yesterday.

Last week, the Secretary General of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies described the situation due to floods and torrential rains in Sudan as "terrible", adding that the appeal launched for emergency aid has not found the response it deserves.

Only 15% of the money appealed for by the societies has been pledged, according to the general.

The official said that what really matters most is the impact on children, women and other vulnerable groups. "In fact, in many ways, this is a pediatric emergency as about half of those affected are children."

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.