Sudan: White House - Trump Informed Congress of His Intention to Remove Sudan From Terrorism List

Khartoum — The White House announced Friday that the US President, Donald Trump, has formally notified the Congress of his intention to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

The statement said that this step comes after Sudan recent agreement to resolve some issues related to the victims and their families in the United States.

The statement confirmed that Sudan carried out on Thursday the transfer of 335 million dollars to the victims' account.