Kenya: Sonko Orders 6-Month Extension of Rent Waiver on City-Owned Houses Scuttling NMS Revenue Plans

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday declared a six-month extension of a rent waiver on houses owned by the City County citing strenuous financial circumstances facing city residents.

Governor Sonko said he arrived at the decision after the residents petitioned him citing harassment by officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services over rent arrears.

The Governor also said the waiver will allow the residents recover from the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted many livelihoods.

"I do hereby extend the waiver earlier granted for a period of a further six months, as our residents continue to recover economically from effects of COVID-19 pandemic," Governor Sonko stated.

He had issued a similar waiver in April 2019 after it was approved by the county executive committee.

There have been reports of sustained eviction threats and harassment of tenants by City Hall officers in disregard to the waiver issued.

Most of the rent arrears owed to the Nairobi County date back over a decade ago when the houses were under the management of the defunct city council.