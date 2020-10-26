Liberia: Dismiss IGP ... Says Volt Chairman

The political leader of the Vision for Liberia Transformation-VOLT Dr. Jeremiah Wahpoe, has called on president George Weah to dismiss the Inspector General of Police, Col. Patrick Sudu for what he termed as incompetence.

He told a news conference Friday at his party's headquarter in Sinkor. His statement followed the mysterious death of four auditors in less than two weeks in Monrovia for which no arrest has been made.

"The vision for Liberia Transformation party (VOLT)'s attention has been attracted to the wave of extra judicial killing or summary execution of Liberian citizens under the watchful eyes of the George Weah CDC led government. The VOLT party vehemently and unequivocally condemns the killing of Liberians especially, the slaying of Mr. Albert Peters, Auditor of LRA, Mrs. Gifty Ashmah Lamah, Autitor, LRA, Mr. George Fahnbutu, Auditor, LRA and Mr. Emmanuel Batten Nyeswau, Auditor, Internal Auditing Authority," he said in a statement.

He added, "the VOLT Party holds to the fact that the annihilation of these professionals does not only create a brain drain in the country but was masterminded and skillfully executed by bunch of misanthropesavages. The VOLT party further condemns the Liberia National Police Force headed by Inspector Patrick Sudu for its inactivity and in competency protecting the lives and properties of the Liberian."

Since the death of the auditors, there has been no arrest made. "The VOLT party now therefore, call on President George Weah to dismiss Inspector Sudu with immediateeffect to deter the culture of ineptitude as it has been embraced by the inspector and the entire police administration. Any attempt by the President and the CDC led government to ignore the call to dismiss Col. Sudu will not only lead the Liberian people to abhor this government, but the president has to explain to the Liberian people and the world over why he shouldn't be held as an accomplice, accessory before the fact or after the fact for the murderous crime being committed against the Liberian people."

He said, his advocacy was not base on party line. "Whether you are from CDC I can advocate for you. The fact here is those that died are Liberians. Once Liberian lives lost, no matter where you from. Whether from CDC or not, it is life of Liberians; we must advocate for them."

He added; "Patrick Sudu is inept to protect the lives of people in this nation. Crimes has been committed, no arrest has been made and up to now, nothing has happened. What is he doing there? Let him get out. Let Patrick Sudu get out."

He is therefore calling for a non violent census. Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we at VOLT are calling all Liberians and "life loving people" to join us in a non-violence censure to demand rapid justice in the death of Peters, Lamah, Fahnbutu, Nyeswau and other Liberians who died in like situations.

Our quest for non-violence condemnation is not against the president, but against willful ignorant act in handling issues that concern the Liberian people is an approach that long standing answer to gradualism becomes visible. Our sustained non-violence action will prevent us from falling a sort of a call for patience, which is in advertently an excuse for do-nothingism, and escapism or transposing responsibilities that subsequently leads to standstillism. Our upcoming action is intended to be recognized as a need toward moving to the goal of justice."

He added; "one Liberian life lost illegally, is a potential for all Liberians lives to be lost illegally. Let us rise for our rights!"