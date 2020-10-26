Nigeria: Buhari Warns Against Quit Notices to Ethnic Groups

Premium Times
Ethnic map of Nigeria.
26 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condemned hate messages and eviction notices to ethnic and religious groups.

Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, asked Nigerians to take pride in the fact that the nation's diverse people had been living with one another in harmony for ages.

"The right of all citizens to live and work in any part of the country is a constitutional right and will be defended by the government," he said.

Buhari reiterated that he and his administration had taken note of the grievances of the people and had shown a clear determination to take all necessary measures to address the complaints, stressing that the violence must stop.

He said peace, brotherhood and inter communal harmony were central to the country's ethos, urging Nigerians "not to turn against one another in hate."

According to the president, it is important that the police and other security agencies move everywhere to restore calm and normalcy as quickly as possible.

A leader of a group called Young Yoruba for Freedom, Adeyinka Grandson, who resides abroad, was said to have, in a viral video, urged all Igbo to leave Lagos within 48 hours or face dire consequences.

But the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, in a statement yesterday by its leader, Pa Reuben Fasonranti, had Saturday evening, asked people to ignore the quit notice, saying Afenifere knew nothing about the video nor its producer.

"The most embarrassing to me as the leader of Afenifere was that the young man who made the announcement kicked off with the well-known tune of Afenifere anthem, thus giving the impression that it was the Afenifere's initiative.

"This is to say that we do not know anything about the quit order nor are we in any way connected with its issuance nor its initiators. For the time being, in addition to our other releases, let us all maintain peace," Fasoranti had stated.

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, had also denounced the video asking Igbo indigenes to quit Yoruba land.

Meanwhile, President Buhari also yesterday broke his silence on the shooting that occurred at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos last week.

Buhari said he had all along avoided going into a debate about the Lekki Toll Gate incidents until all the facts were established.

He appealed to the people all over the country to maintain peace and brotherhood as the machinery of the government and the wheel of justice turn against the perpetrators of murder, arson, stealing, rape, assault and malicious damage to public and private property.

He expressed optimism that the judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government, which starts sitting today, would assist the nation to give justice to peaceful protesters who lost their lives, security men who were murdered and property owners whose assets were vandalized and looted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.