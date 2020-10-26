Mozambique: Four More Covid-19 Deaths in 48 Hours

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities, the deaths of a further four people from the Covid-19 respiratory illness have been notified in the last 48 hours.

One of them was a Mozambican baby boy, less than a month old, who was hospitalised in Maputo. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 last Monday, and died on Thursday. He was the youngest person to die of the disease in Mozambique so far.

A Ministry of Health press release, issued on Saturday, said that the other three deaths, all of adults, also occurred in Maputo health units. Two were Mozambican women, aged 28 and 66, and the third was a Mozambican man, aged 86.

The younger woman was diagnosed with the Coronavirus a week ago, on 18 October, and died on Friday. The older woman was diagnosed on Friday, and was dead within 24 hours. The 86 year old man was diagnosed on Tuesday and died on Friday. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 85.

The Ministry release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 178,561 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,274 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,234 of the tests were administered in public utilities, and 40, all of them from Cabo Delgado, in private laboratories.

Of all the samples tested, 420 were from Maputo city, 208 from Maputo province, 195 from Manica, 131 from Sofala, 99 from Cabo Delgado, 98 from Nampula, 35 from Gaza, 24 from Inhambane, 24 from Zambezia, 20 from Niassa and 20 from Tete.

1,127 of the tests gave negative results and 147 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic to 11,895.

Of the new cases, 145 were Mozambican and two were Cuban. 80 were women or girls and 67 were men or boys. 17 were children under the age of 15 and nine were over the age of 65. No age information was provided for five cases.

As is now the norm, the vast majority of the new cases were from Maputo city (90) and from Maputo province (30). Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 81.6 per cent of the cases. There were also ten cases from Manica, nine from Gaza, four from Cabo Delgado, three from Inhambane and one from Niassa.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 147 new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release said that, over the same 24 hour period, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but seven new patients were admitted, all in Maputo city. There are now 62 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards, 58 of them in Maputo, three in Matola, and one in Zambezia.

The Ministry also announced that a further ten people have made a complete recovery from Covid-19 (five in Zambezia, four in Cabo Delgado, and one in Inhambane). The number of recoveries now stands at 9,244 (77.7 per cent of all positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique).

As of Saturday, the geographical breakdown of all 11,895 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 5,807; Maputo province, 2,096; Zambezia, 789; Cabo Delgado, 770; Nampula, 602; Tete; 402; Gaza, 398; Sofala, 367; Inhambane, 283; Niassa, 248; Manica, 133.

The overwhelming dominance of Maputo city and province in the Mozambican epidemic is even clearer in a breakdown of the 2,562 active cases: Maputo city, 1,853; Maputo province, 420; Sofala, 78; Cabo Delgado, 53; Gaza, 46; Tete, 28; Manica, 24; Inhambane, 17; Nampula, 16; Zambezia, five.

Thus Maputo city and province account for 88.7 per cent of all active cases.