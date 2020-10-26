South Africa: Cape St Francis - How to Steal a Beach

25 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Jarvis

Cape St Francis is the small village alongside St Francis Bay that is home to the Cape St Francis lighthouse. It is also home to a massive beach stabilisation challenge.

Some of the homeowners in a street of beachfront properties in Cape St Francis have been stabilising the dunes in front of their houses. Some do it to prevent the dunes from advancing over their properties during adverse onshore weather conditions, while others do so to secure uninterrupted views.

The gradual advancement of these dunes has now reached close to 100m of stabilised dune fields from boundary lines and has crept to a point beyond the high tide mark. This has made the Seal Point beach in Cape St Francis unsafe and has created a bank of sand 7m high - the front edge of the stabilised dune. A large section of the beach has been absorbed by this unofficial beach stabilisation, and there is now much less beach for locals and visitors at high tide.

The Seal Point beach is 2.5km in length, but the southern corner is the popular spot. The corner has two car parks, toilets, and lifeguards during the summer. There are surfers, surf schools and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.