South Africa: Cape St Francis - How to Steal a Beach

Cape St Francis is the small village alongside St Francis Bay that is home to the Cape St Francis lighthouse. It is also home to a massive beach stabilisation challenge.

Some of the homeowners in a street of beachfront properties in Cape St Francis have been stabilising the dunes in front of their houses. Some do it to prevent the dunes from advancing over their properties during adverse onshore weather conditions, while others do so to secure uninterrupted views.

The gradual advancement of these dunes has now reached close to 100m of stabilised dune fields from boundary lines and has crept to a point beyond the high tide mark. This has made the Seal Point beach in Cape St Francis unsafe and has created a bank of sand 7m high - the front edge of the stabilised dune. A large section of the beach has been absorbed by this unofficial beach stabilisation, and there is now much less beach for locals and visitors at high tide.

The Seal Point beach is 2.5km in length, but the southern corner is the popular spot. The corner has two car parks, toilets, and lifeguards during the summer. There are surfers, surf schools and...