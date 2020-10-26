South Africa: Police Arrest Suspect As Bodies Are Discovered in Wolseley

25 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested by police in Wolseley after he was seen on Saturday evening dragging something that turned out to be the body of a local 20-year-old woman in the Pine Valley informal settlement in Wolsley.

Community members alerted the police to suspicious activity in the Pine Valley area after 23:00. Upon arrival the police made the gruesome discovery. The suspect who also resides in the area was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, police were called out to the area again where a shallow grave was discovered on an open field by a passer-by. With the assistance of the forensic pathology services, a yet-to-be identified woman's body was dug up from the shallow grave. A further search of the area by police led to the discovery of another grave not far from the first one. A second body whose identity, age and gender have not been determined yet, was discovered.

Crime scene experts from the police including the K-9 unit, detectives and finger print experts were on the scene until late on Sunday afternoon.

How the deceased persons died is part of a police investigation and autopsies will also be conducted soon.

Anyone with information either about the identities of the deceased persons or what led to their deaths is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Pieters of Wolsley police on 079 894 0195.

