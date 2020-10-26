South Africa: Polokwane Public Hearings On Expropriation of Land Without Compensation Delayed Due to Crowd

25 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

Public hearings of the Ad Hoc Committee had to be delayed in Polokwane, Limpopo, today after the leader of the delegation had to have the hall evacuated after a group of people forced their way into an already full hall.

The hall was initially full in compliance with Covid-19 level 1 regulations. However, a crowd forced its way past security and filled the hall to capacity.

Adv Bongani Bongo refused to start the meeting as Parliament would be in contravention of the regulations. "Furthermore, it's a safety and health risk. We cannot allow people to be exposed to this. I would rather start the hearings late until we have order, than put our people's lives on the line. We have now agreed to rather start at 14:00 instead of 11:00."

