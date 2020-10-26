South Africa: Compliance and Complicity - the Role of India's Judiciary in the Advancement of 'Democratic Totalitarianism'

analysis

India's authoritarian BJP government has been masterful in its selective use of the constitution and democracy to advance its chauvinistic concept of a Hindu India, as pliant judges and a silent Supreme Court enable the constitution to be hacked from the inside through the hollowing out of the substantive principles of secularism and equity.

On 12 January 2018 four senior Supreme Court judges of India, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur held a press conference in New Delhi. All four expressed an unequivocal fear: the independence of Indian judiciary was under severe threat. They were concerned about the way the then chief justice of India (CJI), Deepak Misra, had constituted benches on various urgent national matters, from cases of institutional corruption to high-profile murders. According to these judges, the chief justice had allocated benches following his own or/and the government's preferences. The recent activities of the CJI had cast, the four judges alleged, a heavy shadow over the fate of the independent judiciary and the future of democratic India.

This was as clear an indictment as one could have of the state of siege that is contemporary India. The present government under...