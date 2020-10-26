South Africa: Covid-19 Has Helped Medical Schemes Save Money

25 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

For the year to date, Discovery Health reports a 20% to 40% decrease in the usual claim pattern.

This has been an exceptional year for medical schemes in that the Covid-19 pandemic led to many clients choosing not to have screening tests and elective procedures. This means schemes have spent less than they would in a normal year.

However, Covid-19 has not run its course yet, and schemes have to walk a careful path between restricting increases in recognition of members' financial distress and keeping enough reserves to manage a potential increase in claims next year.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) issued a circular earlier this year encouraging schemes to keep their contribution increases flat or in line with inflation.

"In cases where schemes are unable to freeze their contribution increase for 2021, CMS recommends that schemes should limit their increases to 3.9% in line with the CPI [consumer price index]," says Dr Sipho Kabane, the council's CEO and registrar.

Only medical schemes that were already in financial distress before Covid-19 may seek increases higher than the recommended 3.9%, the CMS says.

"Such schemes must provide the CMS with a detailed motivation for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

