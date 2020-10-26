South Africa: A Year Later, Still No Arrests in Alleged SAPS Hit-and-Run of Wc College of Nursing Student

25 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Tuesday 27 October 2020 marks a year since the death of Western Cape College of Nursing student Nicolin Davids, allegedly during a hit-and-run involving a police vehicle.

No arrests have been made and no one charged for the death of Nicolin Davids, one of four deaths in Heidelberg to be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Davids, a 26-year-old student, had attended a sports day at the Heidelberg sports grounds. However, he never made it home. On Sunday 27 October 2019 around 1.30am a homeless man collecting tin cans on the field stumbled across his lifeless body.

At the time, an on-duty security guard had told police investigating Davids' death that he had seen a police truck speeding from the spot where the student's body was found.

A suspect was arrested, but later released. The incident has set off a wave of anger with residents accusing the SAPS of protecting its own. One of the tyres of the SAPS truck was later found to have been replaced, but the original tyre was traced a week later.

The tyre allegedly removed from the police truck that killed Nicolin Davids. (Photo: Supplied)

IPID is continuing an investigation into...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.