South Africa: A Year Later, Still No Arrests in Alleged SAPS Hit-and-Run of Wc College of Nursing Student

Tuesday 27 October 2020 marks a year since the death of Western Cape College of Nursing student Nicolin Davids, allegedly during a hit-and-run involving a police vehicle.

No arrests have been made and no one charged for the death of Nicolin Davids, one of four deaths in Heidelberg to be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Davids, a 26-year-old student, had attended a sports day at the Heidelberg sports grounds. However, he never made it home. On Sunday 27 October 2019 around 1.30am a homeless man collecting tin cans on the field stumbled across his lifeless body.

At the time, an on-duty security guard had told police investigating Davids' death that he had seen a police truck speeding from the spot where the student's body was found.

A suspect was arrested, but later released. The incident has set off a wave of anger with residents accusing the SAPS of protecting its own. One of the tyres of the SAPS truck was later found to have been replaced, but the original tyre was traced a week later.

The tyre allegedly removed from the police truck that killed Nicolin Davids. (Photo: Supplied)

IPID is continuing an investigation into...