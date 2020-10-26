Cameroon: South West - Governor Okalia Expresses Satisfaction

Bernard Okalia Bilai voted at the Appeal Court premises at 11am yesterday.

Voting went on in Buea, capital of the South West Region, yesterday amid heightened tension. Most people remained indoors as the streets were empty. Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai performed his civic duty at the Appeal Court premises in Buea at about 11 a.m. accompanied by his wife, Nicole.

After voting, the Governor expressed his satisfaction and declared to the press that voting was going on in the various polling stations of the Region. "We are observing. The process is working.

As of now reports have come to me that some terrorists have tried to stop the process but the Forces have done their work by pushing them back." In these words the Governor called on voters to go about their civic rights peacefully.

Elsewhere, the chair of the National Commission for Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, Peter Mafany Musonge, rushed back to Yaounde by weekend where he was expected to vote in his registered polling station.

Senator Mbella Moki Charles voted at Government School Likoko Membea before midday. The Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, voted at the Bonjongo Customary Court premises.

In Manyu Division Minister Victor Mengot voted in Mamfe in the early hours of the day. In Lebialem Division, Minister Paul Tasong voted at Government School Njenatso at 9 a.m.

At press time no major incident had been reported but for the Divisional Officer Buea whose vehicle was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Muea -Buea leaving Paul Wokam Kouam lightly wounded.

Also, the vehicle of SOPECAM was attacked in Molyko-Buea by gunmen who shot through the driver's side shattering the screen and the bullets pierced through the dashboard. Fortunately, the driver who was alone in the vehicle remained safe.