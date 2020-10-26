Somalia: Somali Parliament Approves New Cabinet

Somali parliament has on Wednesday approved cabinet the newly appointed cabinet by prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble last week.

All 188 lawmakers who were present approved the cabinet.

Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman, who announced the result of the voting noted that the cabinet ministers have got the confidence vote and can take their respective offices from today.

Prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was also present at parliament.

Mr. Roble named the new cabinet on of a deputy prime minister and 26 ministries with four female ministers.

15 of the ministers (0ver 50%) are from the outgoing cabinet including DPM Mahdi Guleid, ministers of finance Abdirahman Duale Beyleh, foreign affairs Ahmed Isse Awad, Fowziya Abikar the health minister retain their posts.