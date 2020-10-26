Somalia: Planted Landmine Kills 4 Children in Galgaduud Region

24 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Four children were killed on Friday due to an explosion of a landmine planted in Galmudug state central Somalia. The explosion took place Bangelle village of Galgaduud region.

In a statement, Galmudug's Ministry of Education and Culture has confirmed that four children living in Bangelle village died after the landmine exploded.

AMISOM hosts Somali Public Agenda to discuss Somalia's 2020/2021 elections

Ahead of elections, UN urges that Somalia's political space remain open to all

Here is what Wadajir Party 'lost' when Government forces attacked their offices in Dec 2017

"Officials are investigating the nature of the device, but we suspect it to be a shell projectile dropped by unknown people within the village," the statement by Galmudug education ministry said.

The ministry identified the four children as Jamil Daror Mohamed who was grade in three, AhmedWeli Qorane grade four, Sharmarke Abdiqulkadir grade four and Sharmarke Abdiqulkadir who was in grade six.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.