Tanzania: Tundu Lissu Campaign Reinvigorates Tanzania Poll Despite Threats of Assassination

Tanzania's 'back from the dead' candidate has put a spoke in the wheel of sitting president John Magufuli's bid for re-election.

The people of Tanzania are providing a remarkable lesson in democracy to those who have become jaded and cynical about African elections.

The conventional wisdom ahead of the election on 28 October was that President John Magufuli would be impossible to defeat because he had spent five years knocking the stuffing out of a demoralised opposition.

He has silenced independent and social media, constrained political parties, abused the legal system to lock up and extort businessmen, and used violent thuggery against opponents.

It is difficult to see the Chama Cha Mapinduzi Party (CCM), one of the longest-running governing parties in the world, handing over without a fight. Magufuli's running mate, Samia Suluhu Hassan, told voters last week that even if the majority votes for someone other than Magufuli, they should "rest assured CCM will form the next government".

International media and Africa analysts long ago declared no contest. Africa Confidential predicted that "years of restrictions and violence against the opposition make President Magufuli a shoo-in for re-election in October". But the Tanzanian people...