Sudan: Two More Killed in Violence in South Darfur Villages

Gireida — On Thursday, two more people were killed in Gireida in South Darfur, bringing the number of deaths to 14. At least 29 people have been injured in total.

Mohamed Mousa, member of the Resistance Committees Coordination of Gireida locality, announced to Radio Dabanga that two people were killed in an attack on the village of Sabrelwagiha, about 30 kilometres south of Gireida on Thursday evening.

A group of 50 armed men riding on horses and camels opened fire on the village with the aim of looting livestock and property, killing Ahmed Ayoub and Mousa Hamed.

The attack took place after the Wali (Governor) of South Darfur visited Haddad, south of Gireida town, on Thursday, after groups of armed Fallata herders attacked Masalit villages and camps for the displaced in the area of Haddad, south of Gireida town. The violence that continued the following two days killed 12 people and led to the burning of homes and properties of the residents of the villages of Ed Dekka, Haddad, Donkey Abyad and the Um Asal and Um Zagrad camps for displaced people.

At the time, the Wali made a statement, promising to form a commission to investigate the events.

The activist said: "We, members of the Gireida Resistance Committees Coordination, hold the governor and his committee responsible for the continuing insecurity, and we demand an urgent and transparent investigation, prosecution of criminals, and the urgent safeguarding of the agricultural season."

Mousa described the humanitarian conditions of the people who fled their villages as "very poor". About 300 families fled their villages to the area of Joghaina, 200 families have arrived in the area of Um Karafa, and 150 families reached Dito, according to the activist. In addition, a group of about 200 families arrived in Yasin locality, while 4,000 families fled to Gireida town.

Shelter and justice

Khalil Amin, resident of Um Asal camp, said that the fires in the camp affected 2,000 houses, including the loss of property and identity documents. He described the conditions of the displaced who were displaced again as "tragic".

He explained that they are originally displaced from the village of Um Asal. "Now disaster has struck us again." He appealed to the organizations and the government to provide food and shelter materials urgently for those affected in Gireida, and the provision of a police station in the camp.

Mahmoud Abdallah from Ed Dekka village called on the state government to undergo legal procedures to bring those accountable to justice, as all who fled the village want to return safely.

He called on the Resistance Committees in the locality to open a fair and transparent investigation, to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the two tribes, and demand the establishment of a reconciliation conference.

Relief convoy

South Darfur Governor Mousa Mahdi promised to conduct a relief convoy next week for those affected by the events, which would include food and shelter for the affected people.

The governor also promised to address the issue of administrative borders with a neutral committee to settle the issue of administrative boundaries between localities.

He said in a joint press conference in Nyala yesterday that the law will affect everyone who participated in the killing or burning of citizens' property. He stressed that they are "continuing efforts to extend the state, collect weapons, and achieve justice".

He appealed to the two parties to the conflict in Gireida (Masalit and Fallata) to show restraint, patience, and wisdom to overcome the problem. The governor appealed to the people of Ed Dekka "to stop preparing for revenge. According to our information, there are gatherings and crowds preparing to fight," he said.

Security reinforcements

South Darfur Police Chief Ali Hasabelrasoul stressed that the issue of security is a top priority for the state government and promised to improve deficiencies of the police departments. He also promised to send two police vehicles within two days to secure the Um Asal camp for the displaced. A team from the civil registry will be sent to recover civil registry certificates that were lost in the fire.

Maj Gen Momamed El Amin, Commander of the 16th Infantry Division, described the events as "unfortunate". He announced that 15 vehicles will be sent to the area to support the existing joint forces.

Previous incident

In July, at least 15 people were killed in an attack by armed Fallata on Abdoze village, 15 km northwest of Gireida town.

The area of Abdoze contains a number of voluntary return villages. Displaced Masalit returned earlier this year. Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were stationed in the area to protect them.

Earlier this week, The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) condemned the violence in Gereida locality, along with the attack which killed 15 people earlier this year north of Gireida town. "The unfortunate incidents" in Gireida locality clearly reveal the weakness of the rule of law and the extent of the uncontrolled spread of weapons in the area which are used by all parties, according to the DBA.

