South Africa: Polokwane - Land Expropriation Hearing Abandoned After Standoff Between ANC and EFF

analysis

A man was apprehended by the police after walking into the venue with a firearm.

A scheduled parliamentary public hearing on Sunday in Polokwane on the Land Expropriation Bill was abandoned after a day-long standoff between the ANC and the EFF.

Co-chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation Amending Section 25 of the Constitution in order to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, Thomas Bongo, said they cancelled the hearing because of security concerns.

Ad hoc parliamentary chair Thomas Bongo said the sitting was cancelled due to security concerns. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba)

The draft Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill was published for comment at the end of last year with the aim of amending the Constitution to provide that where land and any improvements thereon are expropriated for the purposes of land reform, the amount of compensation payable may be zero.

The matter was hotly contested in Parliament after the EFF earlier brought a motion to amend section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation. The ANC initially refused to support the motion in the National Assembly, but later did so, setting the path for public hearings across the country.

The committee...