South Africa: Polokwane - Land Expropriation Hearing Abandoned After Standoff Between ANC and EFF

25 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lucas Ledwaba for Mukurukuru Media

A man was apprehended by the police after walking into the venue with a firearm.

A scheduled parliamentary public hearing on Sunday in Polokwane on the Land Expropriation Bill was abandoned after a day-long standoff between the ANC and the EFF.

Co-chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation Amending Section 25 of the Constitution in order to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, Thomas Bongo, said they cancelled the hearing because of security concerns.

Ad hoc parliamentary chair Thomas Bongo said the sitting was cancelled due to security concerns. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba)

The draft Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill was published for comment at the end of last year with the aim of amending the Constitution to provide that where land and any improvements thereon are expropriated for the purposes of land reform, the amount of compensation payable may be zero.

The matter was hotly contested in Parliament after the EFF earlier brought a motion to amend section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation. The ANC initially refused to support the motion in the National Assembly, but later did so, setting the path for public hearings across the country.

The committee...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.