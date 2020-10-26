Sudan Says Actual Normalization of Relations With Israel Is Jurisdiction of the Legislature

24 October 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudanese government has specified that the tripartite statement announced by the white House on normalization of relations with Israel, Friday, was actually referring to the consent of the government to normalize relations with Israel but the actual normalization takes place when the legislature ratifies the agreement.

Sudan's Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, pointed out that his transitional government has agreed to normalize relations with Israel, affirming that ratification of the agreement to enter into force remains the jurisdiction of the legislative bodies in the country.

In the first official comment from the government following the tripartite statement issued by the US White House, the Foreign Minister said that what was announced on Friday was an agreement by the Sudan executive and sovereign bodies on normalization with Israel, adding that the ratification of the agreement comes from the Legislative Council and the democratic institutions that include all the parties and the political incubators of the transitional government.

The minister noted that normalization is a process, and that if the initiative is ratified by the legislature then the benefits that Sudan will reap are huge.

He affirmed that the agreement ends the state of hostility with Israel, and that a lot of diplomatic, political, economic and investment work will follow after approval.

