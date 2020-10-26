Sudan: Guterres - We Hope Relations Between Sudan and Israel Will Strengthen Cooperation

24 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York — The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, expressed his hope that the agreement on the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel would enhance the cooperation and economic and trade relations and provide new opportunities for boosting peace and the economic prosperity in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.

A statement attributed to the spokesman for the Secretary-General stated that Antonio Guterres was informed of the announcement by the governments of the United States, Israel and Sudan of an agreement to normalize relations between Sudan and Israel.

The statement said "the United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the efforts of the Republic of Sudan to achieve social and economic recovery, stability and prosperity for all the peoples of Sudan and the entire region."

In a tweet on his Twitter account, the United Nations Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolai Mladenov, said that he joins the Secretary-General in expressing his hope that the normalization agreement between Israel and Sudan will enhance the cooperation, economic and trade relations and lead to new opportunities to promote peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.

