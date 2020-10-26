South Africa: Sekhukhune Residents Say No Further Delays in Expropriation of Land Without Compensation

document

Participants at the public hearings in Limpopo's Sekhukhune District have unanimously informed the delegation of the Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation Amending Section 25 of the Constitution that the expropriation of land without compensation should not be delayed any further.

The delegation of the committee has been conducting public hearings in Limpopo since Thursday. It was in the Sekhukhune District today to ensure that South Africans are given an opportunity to indicate the format they want the constitutional amendment to be written in the Constitution.

The leader of the delegation, Adv Bongani Bongo, said, at this stage Members of Parliament listen to what the people say on the wording of the amendment that will be in the Constitution.

As in the other public hearings, participants want a sub-clause included in clause 2 of Section 25 to address the matter of nil compensation or without compensation. They further want it to be explicit that payment of compensation should not impede efforts to expropriate land for land reform purposes.

Many participants indicated that once the expropriation of land without compensation takes place, it will solve socio-economic challenges such as the deepening poverty and unemployment that face the youth in particular. Many residents claimed that, although they do not have land, they want to farm in order to provide food to their families. Others said the land must be expropriated for equal redistribution, whilst many said the land must be under the custodianship of the state.

Adv Bongo said the discipline that participants have shown is an indication that black people are serious about taking back the land. "We have had a very productive and fruitful meeting."

The committee will wrap-up public hearings in the province tomorrow in the Capricorn District.