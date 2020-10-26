Sudan: Justice Minister - Transitional Government Is Authorized By Constitutional Document to Act for Interest of People

Khartoum — The Minister of Justice, Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, pointed out that the current transitional government is supported by the majority of Sudanese, backed by the military, and led by a Prime Minister who enjoys the support that no prime minister in the history of Sudan gained, stressing that the current government have the political ability to make major decisions, because it is not a traditional transitional government, but rather a foundational government.

In statements regarding the normalization with Israel, he explained that the transitional government is empowered under the ruling constitutional document to administer foreign policy in balance and independently, and in accordance for the interests of the Sudanese people that change with time and circumstances, noting that the constitutional document does not place restrictions other than the interest, independence and balance in the government's exercise of the authority to set and manage the foreign policy and does not prevent the establishment of relations with Israel.

Abdul-Bari pointed out that the foreign policy should not be determined by individual or partisan or ideological trends and convictions, but rather the interests alone, saying that the correct question that should be raised with regard to normalization with Israel is: Is there a real interest in the normalization decision that was taken by the government or not?.

The Minister of Justice stated that the Sudanese government's bias to the interests of the Sudanese and its openness to Israel or any other country does not necessarily mean causing harm to any country, indicating that the decision to normalize will bring many benefits to the Sudanese in the short and long term that have been agreed upon, and they will see the effect of that in the coming few days.

He said that the negotiations on the normalization have taken into account the interests of the negotiating parties, especially the demands of the Sudanese side, explaining that the transitional governments in the history of Sudan and the history of the world have failed for many reasons, including the misconception that the major decisions must be taken by an elected government that follows the transitional government.