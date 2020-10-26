South Africa: Civil Society Group Wants Zondo Commission to Prioritise Key Witnesses

25 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

More than 20 civil society organisations have written an open letter to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo highlighting a list of witnesses they believe should be prioritised during the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, saying that the commission should use its full power to compel them to appear before it. The group believes that the list of highlighted witnesses will be instrumental in strengthening the commission's work.

At the beginning of 2020, the group had sent the Zondo Commission their own "Agenda for Action" which they felt would strengthen the work of the commission. While commending the commission's firm stance on former President Jacob Zuma's appearance before it, they said they were concerned that the commission would be handing over its recommendations in the next five months and wanted to know if unheard cases would be referred to other state anti-corruption agencies for further investigation.

The group reaffirmed that they supported the narrowed terms of reference which would allow the commission to conduct its work more efficiently. They highlighted that through the group's working committee they had unearthed that the actors in State Capture went beyond just the Guptas, but also extended to banks, consulting firms, legal firms and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

More From: Daily Maverick

