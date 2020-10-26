South Africa: Renewable Energy - Reiping the Whirlwind

25 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

One of the most complex issues in economic development is the extent to which a government should intervene in the free market. Politicians are typically under pressure to be seen to be 'doing something' to generate jobs or achieve other political goals. The result is often a mess that results in unintended consequences. But the demand for local manufacture to create jobs is a siren call politicians can't resist.

The ANC's economic policy has been fiercely suspicious of the market, with successive ministers of trade and industry supporting legislation that interferes in the free market to boost BEE and local manufacture. The incumbent minister, Ebrahim Patel, is a staunch proponent of market intervention. So how has this worked out?

There is one specific area where we can clearly see the effects of intervention: the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REI4P). It has generally been regarded as a success, and there have been five bid windows since 2011 that have together generated 6,300MW of electricity across 92 projects. The total invested in the effort was about R80-billion.

Coal-fired disaster

Then in 2014, after management changes at Eskom, the windows were suddenly shut because...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

