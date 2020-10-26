Sudan: Committee to Investigate Violence Against Demonstrators in Khartoum

25 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Jereif — On Friday, Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir announced the formation of a committee to investigate incidents in El Jereif East, after one demonstrator was killed and security forces used force and tear gas against demonstrators this week.

Violent incidents took place during demonstrations which began on October 21, to commemorate the October 1964 revolution in Sudan.

According to Hibir's order, the committee includes Suleiman Hajana, the first public prosecutor of Hillet Kuku in Khartoum North, a representative of the Ministry of Justice, and a representative of the state of Khartoum.

The committee will immediately start its work to investigate violent incidents and any failures in protecting the demonstrators.

In the meantime, the sit-in in El Jereif East in Khartoum North continued on Friday, demanding that the young man's killers are brought to justice. The protesters closed El Manshiya Bridge for the second day, despite repeated police attempts to open the road using tear gas yesterday.

Activists from various parts of Khartoum flocked to the sit-in at the entrance of the bridge, declaring their solidarity with the demands of protestors. They also called for the dismissal of the East Nile police chief.

