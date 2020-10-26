Cameroon: 2016 Building Material Fair - Underprivileged Family to Receive New Home

25 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Many companies have secured fruitful contracts and partnerships that are helping to transform the social landscape through "Batimaide."

The fifth annual Building Material Fair kicks off in Douala from December 4-13, 2016, with innovations such as offering a new house to a most needy Cameroonian family. The exhibition, whose objective is to convene companies whose activities are linked to construction and distribution of building material, architecture and civil engineering to showcase their products and know-how, has as theme, "Quality building and quality life."

Dubbed "Batimaide 2016," a special award will be given for the best design by an architect. Organisers will use the plan, which is that of a modern and affordable house with about one or two rooms, to seek sponsors for its construction and then offer the new structure to a family living in abject poverty. Gaston Nemadeu, President of the Organising Committee, told the press at the launch in Bonanjo, Douala, on September 14, 2016, that the intention is to change lives.

Over 60 exhibitors from Cameroon, with representatives of foreign companies, will participate in the event in the premises of the CPDM Party House in Bonanjo. Other innovations such as promotional sales will be organised to encourage participants and exhibitors. Besides the exhibition, the event will also feature lectures, product demonstration, competition, business-to-business exchanges and interactive games. Given that the trade fair has over the past five years greatly benefitted participating companies and visitors, additional space has been sought.

Some companies have made fruitful contracts and partnerships. A German company has since set up in Cameroon owing to "Batimaide," it was disclosed. Present at the press launch was Littoral's Delegate for Housing, Urban Development and Land Surveys, representatives of the Regional Delegations of Small and Medium-size Enterprises and Trade, the Chamber of Commerce, as well as partners.

