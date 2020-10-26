Sudanese and Israeli Officials to Meet Next Weeks

25 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan and Israel reached an agreement to end hostility and start economic and trade relations, especially, in agriculture for the interest of the people of the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry announced that an agreement was reached between Sudan and Israel on meeting of two delegations , during the coming weeks, to negotiate and reach cooperation agreements on agriculture, trade, economy, aviation and migration to realize the joint interests.

The two countries, further, agreed on joint work to build better future and support peace issues in the region.

