South Africa: From Symbols of Illness to Signs of Solidarity - the Other Disease That Masks Curb

25 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Helene-Mari Van Der Westhuizen

We have the chance to use our newfound face-mask prowess to curb the spread of TB as well as Covid-19 -- but only if we keep masks woven into the fabric of our lives after the pandemic has passed.

Sister Pelisa Dlomo is sitting outside a small clinic on a crisp winter morning in rural Eastern Cape. The queue of patients for the day is growing, rapidly filling the facility's narrow passages. Some patients are asked to put on masks as staff look over their test results. For many, this will be the moment they realise they have tuberculosis (TB).

"They say the masks stigmatise them. It's making everyone know that that one is having TB," Sister Dlomo explains with a sigh. "My patients feel like they're depersonalised in some way by wearing masks, that it's a signal for people to run away from them."

How TB can benefit from measures taken to contain Covid-19

I am a medical doctor and, for the past eight years, I have been studying ways to prevent TB from spreading, interviewing health workers and patients.

Being diagnosed with TB means wearing a mask until you have taken medication for long enough to no longer...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.