South Africa: From Symbols of Illness to Signs of Solidarity - the Other Disease That Masks Curb

We have the chance to use our newfound face-mask prowess to curb the spread of TB as well as Covid-19 -- but only if we keep masks woven into the fabric of our lives after the pandemic has passed.

Sister Pelisa Dlomo is sitting outside a small clinic on a crisp winter morning in rural Eastern Cape. The queue of patients for the day is growing, rapidly filling the facility's narrow passages. Some patients are asked to put on masks as staff look over their test results. For many, this will be the moment they realise they have tuberculosis (TB).

"They say the masks stigmatise them. It's making everyone know that that one is having TB," Sister Dlomo explains with a sigh. "My patients feel like they're depersonalised in some way by wearing masks, that it's a signal for people to run away from them."

How TB can benefit from measures taken to contain Covid-19

I am a medical doctor and, for the past eight years, I have been studying ways to prevent TB from spreading, interviewing health workers and patients.

Being diagnosed with TB means wearing a mask until you have taken medication for long enough to no longer...