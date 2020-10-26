Uganda: Air Tanzania Resumes Flights to Entebbe

26 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Paul Adude

The Managing Director Air Tanzania Mr Ladislaus Matindi has said the resumption of flights after six months of closure of Entebbe International Airport due to Covid-19 will help promote investment in the region.

"We continue to extend the wings of Kilimanjaro over Africa and beyond so that the investment, trade and tourism opportunities presented by the resumption of these flights and the expansion of the network will certainly add value to our destination countries as we strive to offer affordable and improved connections," he said.

Mr Matindi made the remarks in a statement read by the airlines country station manager at Entebbe International Airport on Sunday during the airlines first flight in the country following the reopening of the airport for passenger travel.

"Air Tanzania will be providing two frequencies per week to Entebbe on Wednesday and Sunday connecting passengers from Dar es Salaam Kilimanjaro and Arusha. Air Tanzania will also make two frequencies per week to Lusaka zambia via Harare on Tuesday and Friday connecting passengers from other places at Dar es Salaam hub" he said.

Mr Matindi said Air Tanzania has taken all precautions regarding Covid-19 to take care of both the passengers and crew's health during operations to all destinations.

"Soon Air Tanzania Company Limited will connect to Mumbai India, Bangkok Thailand and Quanzhou China via dare s Salaam" he said.

The station manager of Air Tanzania Ms Amanda Nyambona said the airline that normally operates four flights a week but had to schedule to two flights due to the Covid 19 pandemic was half board on the first flight on Bombardier Q400 which is a 76 seater.

"People are still scared of travelling, we know there is Covid but we are safe, our flights are disinfected upon arrival and departure, we observe a two meter sitting distance between passengers who are required to wear masks," she said.

