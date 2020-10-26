Tanzania: JPM - Vote for Trusted Leaders

THE ruling party CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli yesterday asked Tanzanians to elect leaders, who are trustworthy and committed to protect national values including the Tanganyika-Zanzibar Union.

Addressing a campaign rally at Kwaraa grounds in Babati District, Manyara Region, Dr Magufuli urged Tanzanians to make the right decision by voting for people who value the Union.

He said the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar is of its kind and that there is a need to avoid those who plan to break it into pieces.

According to Dr Magufuli, some candidates in the ongoing general election campaigns are preaching disunity among Tanzanians and that there are signs of breaking the Union in case they get the opportunity.

"Some candidates are categorically threatening to break the Union after they get to the throne," he said.

Dr Magufuli said a large population was one of major factors for economic growth and that the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar is very potential economically.

He said Zanzibar with over 1.5 million residents and Tanzania Mainland with around 60 million people, this creates a big and reliable domestic market.

"With this population, Tanzanians are doing businesses in various parts of the country, today we have people from Zanzibar who are doing business here in Manyara," he said.

The incumbent Head of State cited China as a good example, saying the second World's largest economy, boasts 1.4 billion people, with the population assuring the Asian giant manpower and market, hence speeding up economic growth.

He added that India is another country with more than one billion people and that their economy is doing great.

According to Dr Magufuli Tanzania is a member of Southern African Development Community (SADC), which brings together close to 400 million people and thus creates a reliable market for member states.

"SADC brings together 16 countries, this enables member states to cooperate in various areas including businesses, thus the population helps to bring economic changes in the region," he said.

He added: "As a country, we benefit a lot from SADC, we utilise the opportunity of being together and therefore, the population helps to create a large market for Tanzania products and the regional at large."

Dr Magufuli asked voters to avoid electing people who are eager to separate people and break the cherished and long-existing union. He said their recent statements and arguments said it all that they have ill-intention against the Union Government.

Moreover, Dr Magufuli asked Tanzanians to avoid greedy leaders, who are ready to sacrifice the country and innocent 'wananchi' on instructions of those who would wish to see Tanzania collapsing.

He said some political leaders who preach violence and convince people to demonstrate, possess two passports and thus they may take a flight any time after causing chaos in the country.

"It is women, children and elders who are going to suffer most if violence erupts and while people will be busy fighting, those who send our fellow to cause violence will be happy stealing our resources," he explained.

Dr Magufuli said economic war is the most difficult, because there are many people, who wish to see the government collapsing so that they can capitalise on the loopholes to steal resources.

"I want to leave the power with peace still prevailing in this country, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere led this nation for more than 20 years, then Mzee Ali Hassan Mwinyi, the Late Mzee Benjamin Mkapa and Mzee Jakaya Kikwete managed to lead this nation peaceful.

Therefore it is my responsibility to protect this noble value and when the time comes, I want to leave the power with the country in order," said Dr Magufuli.

He reminded Tanzanians of the importance of upholding peace and unity, citing examples of countries that went through civil wars like Rwanda.

He said when he visited Rwanda; he witnessed hundreds of thousands of skulls of the people who were brutally killed during 1994 genocide.

"It was a big lesson to me on the importance of protecting peace, we must work together in making sure our country remains peaceful," he noted.

Dr Magufuli said he won't trade abusive with politicians who throw insults at him as he leaves everything to God. "Some people have been using abusive language against me during this period of campaign, but what I can say is that God is great," he said.

Commenting on the implementation of various projects in Manyara Region, Dr Magufuli said in the past five years, the government built three district hospitals and nine health centres in the region.

Moreover, Dr Magufuli added that the government will continue with the implementation of other projects as highlighted in the party's manifesto.

He mentioned some of them as connecting all villages with electricity, constructing roads, improving health services, water supply and many others. President Magufuli said in the past five years the government managed to build 8470 industries.

"I will be happy to see the construction of the onion processing industry in this region, because this area is rich in onion cultivation," he said.