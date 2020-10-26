Tanzania: CCM Targets Increasing, Tarmacking Lindi Roads

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 2020/2025 election manifesto considers increasing Lindi Region road networks to tarmac level in a fresh bid to open up southern regions available economic opportunities.

Taking the stance, a member of CCM Central Committee, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, yesterday while in a campaign tour in Lindi ahead of the general elections on Wednesday, further said if elected, their government will construct a number of roads to tarmac level to link different districts in the area.

He said to facilitate movement of people, goods and services, "We shall also construct a berth at the Port of Kilwa in Lindi region and as well construct a 1000 km long railway line from Mtwara - Mbambabay that will also link Liganga to Mchuchuma under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement."

According to him, the party also plans to undertake a feasibility study for the construction of 11 airports including Iringa, Njombe, Songea, Lindi, Kilwa Masoko, Tanga, Moshi, Lake Manyara, Singida, Musoma and Simiyu.

Elaborating, the premier noted that the government is also looking forward to the implementation of strategic projects including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and the Liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Lindi that will create more job opportunities to the residents and in turn increase government revenue.

Speaking on the projects that have been implemented by the CCM government in the past five years, Mr Majaliwa said they managed to renovate the Port of Lindi at a cost of 3.1bn/-.

"We have also renovated the go-down at Kilwa and Lindi ports at 3.2bn/- with some 1.9bn/- again being spent on the construction of Kitunda Ferry," he said.

Adding; "The government is also planning to buy another ferry and as well as build a speed boat for patrol," he pointed out.

On the implementation of the LNG, Mr Majaliwa said the government is in talks with Equinor and Statoil companies.

According to him, the talks are in the final stage as already a total of 5.2bn/- has been paid to compensate those who have vacated to pave the way for implementation of the project.

"Also the environmental assessment impact has been done for the successful implementation of the project," he noted.

Equally, the government issued 898m/- for the installment of lights along the roads in Lindi Municipal and Ruangwa town.

The Prime Minister also cited the recent move by the government to release 10bn/- to repair the 90km section of Dar es Salaam-Lindi highway, as well as the 210km of road from Mtwara to Masasi that would be re-constructed as all possible in CCM government.

The government has completed the feasibility study for the construction of 120km of road from Ruangwa- Njilinji- Kiranjeranje, Ngongo- Mandawa Chukuani (85km), Liwale - Nachingwea - Ruangwa (185km), Kilwa - Liwale (258km), Mtwara - Mingoyo -Masasi(200km) and Nanganga-Ruangwa- Nachingwea (100km).