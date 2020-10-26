Tanzania: Company Staffs Public School With Science

IN attempts to improve Science teaching and address the subject shortage of teachers in some schools, Magare Company in Mwanza through its managing director has agreed to employ six teachers for a local public school.

The Company Managing Director, Mr Mabula Magangila while presiding over Isagehe Secondary

School Form Four graduation ceremony in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region said: "I just came here to help you have extra teachers because those you have are not enough depending on the number of students you have. "Six more teachers would be employed by my company at the school to teach Science and Business subjects in an attempt to solve the challenge of shortage of teachers. "My company- Magare, is ready to pay their salaries as we wait for the government to employ more teachers."

He further said that should not block the school head teacher from looking for more teachers with requisite qualifications to fill the positions in business and science.

Mr Magangila further said parents should also have a culture of supporting the government in solving some challenges facing the education sector, particularly by buying some teaching equipment, in a bid to improving the sector.

Mr Mabula, who apart from being the guest of honour is one of the alumni at the institution, further said that as the government continues to address several challenges in the sector, it is equally important for parents to also help in looking for permanent solutions to some of the problems.

"It is very important to solve challenges facing the education sector because any increase in enrollment of students pushes for more teaching equipment that need a close collaboration between the government and parents," he pointed out.

Mr Mabula further said his company was ready to build more classes as well as purchase for them a modern photocopy, printer machines and computers to help students have enough materials

to pass for their examinations.

In his speech, he hailed different stakeholders including mining companies of Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi which have for a long time been supporting the government in the education sector in Kahama District.

Because of the support, the Head teacher, Mr Adolf Kabyemela and the Board Chairman of the school, Mr Castor David respectively, praised Mr Mabula and his Magere Company pledging that the support would help students to have good results in their final examinations