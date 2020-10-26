Liberia: Volt Political Leader Calls for Police IG's Dismissal

The political leader of the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) Party has called on President George Weah to dismiss Police Inspector General, Patrick Sudue, for his inability to protect lives and properties since his appointment.

Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe said that IG Sudue's time at the helm of the LNP has been a complete disappointment as many, if not all, crimes allegedly perpetrated under his watch are yet to be resolved and perpetrators brought to book to face the repercussions of their actions. A case in point, Dr. Whapoe noted, is the recent mysterious deaths of four auditors in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia over the weekend, the VOLT standard-bearer criticized IG Sudue and the entire LNP for what he termed as its inactivity and incompetency in protecting the lives and properties of the Liberian people.

The responsibilities of the police force include but not limited to serving and maintaining law and order, protecting lives and properties, preventing crime, reducing the fear of crime, and improving the quality of life for all citizens, The police also assist in protecting crime scenes to secure evidence for an investigation, gather and secure evidence, and monitor suspects, etc.

But these responsibilities, Dr. Whapoe noted, IG Sudue has proven beyond all doubts that he lacks the temerity to discharge them -- "As evidenced by his inability to investigate, arrest and bring to justice in the first twenty-four hours suspects or perpetrators amid the wave of killing of Liberians including the four auditors that were murdered within eight days."

"The VOLT, therefore, calls on President George Weah to dismiss Inspector Sudue with immediate effect to deter the culture of ineptitude as it has been embraced by the inspector and the entire police administration," the party political leader noted.

"VOLT's attention has been drawn to the wave of extrajudicial killing or summary execution of Liberian citizens under the watchful eyes of George's Weah CDC-led government and we vehemently and unequivocally condemn the killing of the auditors," said Whapoe.

He said it is the responsibility of the President, which in essence means the state and people--irrespective of ethnic background, race, sex, and creed, place of origin, or political opinion.

But these provisions, Dr. Whapoe believes, are either being ignored or willingly violated by the government since its ascendancy to power.

Liberians on October 2, 2020, woke to the discovery of the lifeless bodies of two top employees of Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Assistant Commissioner for Internal Audit, Albert Peters, and acting Manager for Tax Payers Services, Victoria Asmah 'Gifty' Lamah, in a vehicle on Broad Street in Monrovia.

Two days later, another LRA employee, Mr. George Fahnboto, reportedly died in a car crash but with suspicion of foul play in 72nd Community, Paynesville.

Six days later, the Director of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Emmanuel Barten Nyeswa, was also found dead at his compound early in the morning.

The death of the four financial professionals have left the country in shock, as many are wondering what may be responsible for the incident.

The Police said it has since started investigations into the mysterious deaths, but is yet to apprehend anyone who is linked to the crimes. The Police, in fact, contaminated the crime scene of the LRA employees earlier, and IG Sudue defended that the contamination was not grave enough to affect the evidence.

The VOLT political leader, however, said that any attempt by the President and the CDC led government to ignore the call for the dismissal of Col. Sudue will not only lead the Liberian people to abhor this government but cause the President has to explain to the Liberian people and the world why he should not be held as an accomplice.

He compared the alleged murder of the financial professional to the famous English literary work, "Animal Farm," in which the killing of certain species of the animal takes turn and those whose turn has not reached sit aside and said "It is not me that is being killed," forgetting to note that their turn is nearing.

"We further call on all political actors, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society, religious groupings, and ordinary citizens that the mysterious extermination of the professional auditors and willfully or visible arrogance by the police authority to bring to justice the culprit within the first 24 hours of the commission of said crimes should be juxtaposed to the fairytale "Animal Farm."

"Today, it is the auditors', but tomorrow might be politicians, businessmen, diplomats, journalists, vocal pastors, youth advocates, prosecuting lawyers, etc," he said.

Let us rise for our rights!

VOLT noted that the "killing" of these auditors and the subsequent discovery of their lifeless bodies with missing-parts is barbaric and becoming customary that Liberians should rise against and demand justice.

The individual silence of stakeholders on this societal menace, he said, is a collective endorsement of selective justice.

"The fear being created in people including politicians and the entire citizenry by these potential homegrown radical despotic demagogues will sooner than later cover the entire nation with the yoke of oppression, which we fervidly refuse at VOLT."

The government hired pathologists, Dr. Benedict B. Kolee and Dr. Zoebon B. Kpadeh, have however concluded preliminary stages of separate autopsies on the remains of the deceased auditors, but in the absence of the family members and relatives--who objected to the examinations on grounds of conflict of interest and lack of openness on the part of the government.

He said the sustained non-violent action will prevent the opposition community and other well-meaning Liberians from falling short of a call for patience.

"Our upcoming action is intended to be recognized as a need toward moving to the goal of justice," he said, adding that one Liberian life lost illegally is a potential threat to all Liberians' lives to be lost. Let us rise for our rights!"