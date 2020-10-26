Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 62 New Infections, One Death

Plateau had the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 18 infections while Ogun followed with 15.

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 62 new coronavirus infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The figure brought total infections in the country to 61,992.

For almost three months, Nigeria has not reported a daily figure higher than 300.

Of the nearly 62,000 cases reported thus far, more than 57, 000 have recovered.

This means only a little over 3,000 infections are still active in the country.

The total death toll from the virus rose to 1,130 after one death was reported on Sunday.

The 62 new cases were reported from 11 states - Taraba (18), Ogun (15), FCT (6), Kaduna (6), Katsina (4), Ondo (4), Ekiti (3), Rivers (3), Kano (1), Osun (1), and Sokoto (1).

Plateau had the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 18 infections while Ogun followed with 15 new cases.

Over 600, 000 people have been tested thus far in Nigeria.