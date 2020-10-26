Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 62 New Infections, One Death

26 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Plateau had the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 18 infections while Ogun followed with 15.

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 62 new coronavirus infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The figure brought total infections in the country to 61,992.

For almost three months, Nigeria has not reported a daily figure higher than 300.

Of the nearly 62,000 cases reported thus far, more than 57, 000 have recovered.

This means only a little over 3,000 infections are still active in the country.

The total death toll from the virus rose to 1,130 after one death was reported on Sunday.

The 62 new cases were reported from 11 states - Taraba (18), Ogun (15), FCT (6), Kaduna (6), Katsina (4), Ondo (4), Ekiti (3), Rivers (3), Kano (1), Osun (1), and Sokoto (1).

Plateau had the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 18 infections while Ogun followed with 15 new cases.

Over 600, 000 people have been tested thus far in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.