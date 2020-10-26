Somalia: Radio Dalsan Wins Best Radio Station in This Year's Mogadishu Awards

26 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Faces shone with cheers and wide smiles as Radio Dalsan won best Radio station on Sunday night in the capital Mogadishu.

In the third annual fete hosted by Mogadishu Awards Radio Dalsan scooped best radio station for quality programs and also being the people's choice.

Radio Dalsan beat close competitor Kulmiye News Network (KNN) to clinch the award for the most popular radio station in the country.

Radio Dalsan which broadcasts 91.5 in Mogadishu and its environs has a listenership of about 5 million across the country according to research carried out two years ago.

It also has sister stations in Jowhar, Baidoa, Adado, Dusa Mareb and has plans to install satellite in Kismayo within this year.

Mogadishu Awards is an annual award ceremony which takes place in Mogadishu, Somalia. It was established in 2018.

Mogadishu Awards honours and empowers the next generation of Somalia and thanks them for their hard work and dedication.

