Nigeria: Igbo, Yoruba Groups Call On Protesters to Sheathe Swords

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, and the Yoruba Renaissance Movement and Greater Lagos Initiative groups have called on the EndSARS protesters to sheathe their swords and embrace dialogue to enable government meet their demands.

The groups in a joint press statement issued yesterday, expressed shock at the carnage that beset the country over the last few days, where hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protests organised by Nigerian youths in demand for good governance and to end police brutality.

In the statement, which was jointly signed by the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, and the President of Yoruba Renaissance Movement and Greater Lagos Initiative, Prince Adeniyi Olutimehin, both groups expressed sadness over the loss of lives and wanton destruction of property, orchestrated by the hoodlums.

According to the statement, "we commiserate with all our bereaved compatriots and pray for the repose of the souls of all those affected by the crisis. We also commiserate with the Lagos State government on the huge loss of lives and property witnessed in the State. We thank Ndigbo in Lagos State for being good ambassadors of the Igbo people and for being law-abiding.

"We thank our Yoruba people for shunning all divisive rhetoric and purported 'Quit Notice' order, and for refraining from acts that stoke the embers of discord and disunity. We commend our people for committing afresh to the newfound bond of brotherhood between Ndigbo and their Yoruba brethren."

The groups therefore urged Nigerians to refrain from any acts that would jeopardise the historic handshake across the Niger.

"We also thank the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwa-Olu for showing leadership and for carrying all Lagosians along even in these very difficult times. We, especially thank the Lagos State government for initiating a programme to compensate those who lost property during the crisis, and urge our compatriots to utilise this opportunity to restart their lives," the statement added.

The groups urged all the affected persons to approach the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State Committee on Compensation for assistance in this regard.

It also urge the protesters to sheath their swords, while assuring Nigerian youths that all stakeholders will join hands to address their salient demands.