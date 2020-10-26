Nigeria: IPOB Plans Peaceful Protests Today

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said its members would begin peaceful across the Biafra land today.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the pro-Biafra group, Mr. Emma Powerful, disclosed that the protest was scheduled to hold in Benin, Enugu, Aba, Abakaliki, Umuahia, Nnewi, Uyo, Calabar, Onitsha and among others states, is as a result of the killings, destruction and burning of private property across Biafraland.

Powerful, who disclosed the protesters would also engage in a cleanup exercise to tidy up and clear the numerous mountains of rubbish in these cities, added that measures were also being put in place to protect the lives and property of innocent citizens from being attacked by rented hoodlums and political thugs.

The group in the statement however, stated that assets acquired with looted public funds by corrupt politicians will remain legitimate targets.

The group while warning against deviating from the purpose and intentions of the protests said: "It is important to note that anybody found attacking or engaging in arson or wanton destruction of private property will be dealt with on the spot.

"Peaceful protests will commence after the clean-up but will only be confined to designated locations; there will be no procession or street march.

"Marching on the streets will not be tolerated so as not to give room to mischief makers to breach public peace.

"We are hereby issuing a warning that any hoodlum or rented thug found at the venue of any protest will be mercilessly dealt with by the people.

"We urge them to steer clear or better join us in the clean-up and peaceful gathering afterwards.

"Anybody found wandering near a bank or loitering with intent will be moved on.

"People will not be allowed to congregate near a bank or financial institution. No act capable of breaching the peace will be tolerated from Monday the 26th of October 2020 onwards.

"Protests and gatherings will be held but it must be peaceful and orderly. No criminality of any form will be condoned, either from hoodlums, hired thugs, the police or the army. Everybody must be well behaved.

"It is our hope that protests across Biafraland and Nigeria must continue until all demands made by the leaders of #EndSARS movement met in quick time," the statement concluded.