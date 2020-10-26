Tanzania: Thirteen Killed in Bus Accident in Ngara

Ngara — Thirteen people have been killed and 11 others critically injured after an Emirates passenger bus traveling from Ngara to Bukoba overturned in Kumuyange in Kagera Region.

Speaking to Mwananchi Digital on Saturday, October 24, Ngara District Commissioner, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Mtenjeri confirmed that the dead included seven men, three women and three children.

He said the remains of the dead have been taken to Omurugwanza Ngara Hospital and 11 injured were being treated at Nyamiaga Hospital.