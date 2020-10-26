Liberia: Ghanaian-Based Liberian Singer Set to Unleash Long-Anticipated Ballad, Love Songs Collection

26 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Accra — Princess Barrolle, the Liberian-born Afro-Beat/Reggae, and Soul singer are upbeat about the launch of her upcoming album, Desire, a project two years in the making that showcases her vocal range as a solid artist and performer.

Based in Accra, Ghana for the past few years, Princess, popularly known as Baroe, with previous hits Dream, Intruder, the "Prove Your Love" collaboration with CIC and "Hold Me", has been busy over the past two years writing and producing songs for Desire, which was held back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I have been working on Desire for almost about two years now. It has not been easy, but I've managed to stay focused," Baroe says.

The album was initially set for release earlier in the year was put off due to the pandemic. Now, Baroe says, she is on track for a November 28 pre-launch and live band listening party at the Wengeze Lodge in Osu, Accra.

Looking back, Baroe says the pandemic gave her some time to perfect her craft - and the album. "I had to put stop to it due to the Outbreak of the Pandemic; but I also used the time to restructure and improve."

Born in Liberia, Princess moved to Ghana with family in 2005. Her love and passion has helped her through some trying times. "I have been blessed with an amazing vocal and being in Ghana helped me a lot.

Baroe's gift of singing is part of the family genes. Her mother, the late Liberian sensational singer Ruthie Brown Dartey died in 2013 and Princess has been keeping her mom's legacy alive.

Her father, CPT. Crayton Barrolle was a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia(AFL).

After her mother lost a battle to cancer in 2013, Princess, two years later, became first runner up at the Airtel Trace Music Star Ghana competition and winner in the V-STAR competition.

She released her first EP in August 2016. Titled My Journey, featuring songs like Get Away, Would You, Super Power feat. AK Music, Move Your Body, Every Body Dance feat BeatMonsta.

Since 2017, Baroe has been working with her band Gruv A Fire and have played at many occasions at private event or during her own shows in Accra.

After competing in several Music competitions and winning one in 2015, I decided to take on Music as a career in 2016, signed a management deal and released my first EP of 6tracks in that same year."

At President George Weah's inauguration in January 2018, Princess was called upon to cover a version of the Liberian National Anthem and invited to perform.

Until now, Baroe says she has been releasing singles after singles, leading into Desire. "My all anticipated album which I have titled DESIRE is a compilation of love songs. Desire is about finding that special someone you have been searching for.

After breaking up with her previous management, Baroe has restructured her brand and social media presence while reaching out to other artists for features.

Now she says, she's ready to take off with Desire. "I think my fans will love the music. I put in a lot of work, now I believe, it will show - and people will appreciate the hard work."

