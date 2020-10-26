Liberia: Sen. Morias Dishes Out Money to Marketers

Maryland County Senator Dan Morias, who is seeking re-election, has launched a so-called loan scheme, attracting marketers from all three electoral districts in the county.

In Pleebo electoral district#2, Senator Morias presented One Hundred Thousand Liberian Dollars (LRD100, 000) to marketers, while similar scheme is expected to be extended to Harper in District#1 and Karluway, electoral District#3, respectively.

Speaking to this paper over the weekend during the second phase of the loan scheme Senator Morias said the exercise is his own way of contributing to marketers whose businesses have been badly affected by the Cronovirus.

He explained that since the pandemic hit Liberia early this year, specifically Maryland County, marketers, most of whom are old folks involved in petty trade to send their children to school, have been put out of business, adding that the COVID-19 loan scheme is intended to help them get back in business.

He detailed that the scheme will specifically target older market women selling cassava, palmnut, and bitterball, among other local produce, disclosing the loan is free but marketers should use the money to empower their colleagues.

"Let me encourage you today as you receive this COVID-19 loan scheme that you are to use it wisely because I want to re-strengthen your businesses since the Corona Virus affected you", said the senator. According to him, he intends to continue the loan whether he gets re-elected or not saying, "If you empower a woman, you empower the world because it is important to empower marketers."

"Let me say to you, my reason to focus on these marketers women in the county is because their lives begin from the market, some sell to send their children to school and even feel the family", he noted. Receiving the loan, marketers of the Pleebo Small market commended Senator Morias for such initiative and promised to use the money wisely.

Meanwhile, marketers and some citizens in Pleebo, have lauded the Government of Liberia and partners for recent completion of a modern market in Pleebo Sodoken District.

The US$430,424.88 market project was funded by the African Development Bank through the Smallholder Agriculture Productivity Enhancement and Commercialization or SAPEC project, in partnership with Liberia's Ministry of Agriculture.

Contractor JusMart Engineers recently completed and turned over the building to local government authorities in the county, making it the biggest business hub ever to be constructed in Maryland.

In recent interview with this paper, marketers described the construction as a great relief, recalling that prior to the project, they traded in makeshift structures under heavy downpour.

In May 2019, Maryland County Assistant Superintendent for Development, Robin Scott, led an array of local government officials, representatives of non-governmental organizations and civil society actors for the ground breaking of the regional commercial hub.

President George Manneh Weah was earlier scheduled to dedicate the facility along with several other development projects in a nationwide tour but the exercise was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President was also expected to dedicate phase one of the Harper-Fish Town Road Project (Harper to Karloken 50KM) and the Hardwood (One Two, One Two) junction at the Liberian-Ivorian Pedebo Border- a 16Km asphalt-paved road constructed by China Railway No.5 Engineering Company with funding from the African Development Bank.