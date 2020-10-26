Liberia: Autopsy Report for Auditors Due in Two Weeks

-Police say

The autopsy on the remains of three auditors from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the head of Liberia's Internal Audit Agency (IAA) have been concluded at the St. Moses funeral home, and the report is due to be received by authorities after 14 days, according to police.

Bodies of two of the deceased LRA employees were found up Broad Street on Friday, 2 October, and just days later, two others died mysteriously, creating panic in the country.

The four deceased anti - graft officials include Albert Peters, George Fahnboto and Gifty Larma, all of LRA, and IAA's boss Mr. Emmanuel Nyansuah. What has killed all these officials in just a matter of days remains unclear.

Police authorities on Friday, 23 October reported that the autopsy was conducted in the presence of representatives and families of Albert Peters, George Fahnboto, Emmanuel Nyansuah, the civil society organizations including the Justice Forum of Liberia, Women Empowerment Network (WEPNET) and Press Union of Liberia (PUL).

But police say the family of Gifty Larma declined to observe the process carried by the pathologist at the funeral home. The Government of Liberia will be receiving the report from the pathologists in a two weeks' time.