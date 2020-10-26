Liberia: Young Girls Urged to Add Values to Their Lives

A Liberian female, Ms. Estella M.S. Browne has cautioned youths in the country, particularly young girls to wake up and add values to their lives.

"If you the young people must do exploit than you must reawaken that weak spirit and add values to [your] lives", she said while addressing an All Girls' retreat during the weekend outside Monrovia. The one day retreat was held at Palm Bush community in ELWA, Paynesville under auspices of a local NGO, Get Empowerment Foundation Inc.

She said it is a privilege to always caution young people particularly girls, to make decisions that will determine their future.

Speaking on the theme: Girls awake and add values to your lives" with text from the Holy Bible (New Testament book) Thessalonians 4:11, she stressed a need for young people to wake up with a reawakened spirit to exploits.

"Our waking up shouldn't be to make wrong decisions, but our waking up should be centered around making good decisions and get involved into things that will transform our lives", she added.

According to her, everyone can't do the same thing, so there is need to make choices in life that would bring progress.

The one-day girls' retreat, which brought together young girls between ages 5 and 25 was held at the New Life in Christ interdenominational Ministries in Palm Bush community.

Second guestspeaker Ms. Pamela Bernard Sawyer, stressed the importance of young girls observing sanitation and hygiene, urging them to at least shower at least two or three times daily to avoid body odor.

"We should remind ourselves that we are ladies and we should know how well to take care of our bodies", Ms Sawyer underscored.

Meanwhile, giving a brief history of the local NGO, Mr. Sylvester Browne, advisor, said the group was established in 2014 with the aim of empowering young people mainly girls and boys.

He said the vision was birthed in Cotton Tree community, Paynesville where young people have been branded with all sorts of names by community dwellers.

"We first started by bringing the young people together thru sporting activities, and we succeeded by establishing the Wonder Sporting Academy that compels them to go to church every Sunday before playing on the team."

Mr. Browne continued that after such exercises for several months, young people themselves started attending church on their own, and that's how they moved into other communities and adapted the All Girls' Initiative program.

He said a survey was conducted in various communities to know issues affecting young girls and based on the survey report, the retreat was organized to address some of those issues affecting young girls in their respective communities.