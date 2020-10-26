Liberian Police Arrest 55 Demonstrators Following Guinea Election

25 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has arrested and is investigating 55 individuals believed to be Guineans living in Monrovia for their involvement in a violent demonstration at the Guinean Embassy near Monrovia.

According to police, the demonstration took place on the Tubman Boulevard where the Guinean Embassy is located.

The demonstration resulted to bodily injuries of some Police Officers who were providing security at the Guinean Embassy near Monrovia and surrounding properties.

The suspects are currently detained at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police pending Court trial.

Guinea, a neighboring country to Liberia has been through a violent period since the election in which incumbent President Alpha Conde, 82, has won with 59.5 percent of the vote based on a full preliminary tally from the electoral commission, controversially securing a third term.

Conde's closet contender Cellou Dalein Diallo claims he has evidence of fraud and would challenge the results before the country's constitutional court.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.