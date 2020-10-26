Liberia Culture Ambassador Condemns Acts of Violence in Subregion, Calls for Justice in Death of Four Auditors

Monrovia — Liberia Culture Ambassador, Julie Endee has condemned acts of violence ongoing in the subregion.

Speaking at the observance of the United Nations 75th Anniversary by the Crusaders for Peace and the Musicians Union of Liberia, Amb. Endee said the goals of the UN look at development, peace and human rights by eliminating all forms of violence, inequality and poverty and upholding democracy in all countries.

"The government and the people of Guinea and Nigeria, I say stop the blood-shed and poverty and damage now," Amb. Endee said.

"We condemn these acts in the strongest term."

Nigerians began demonstrating early October, calling for a ban on a notorious police unit, which has mushroomed into a broader movement, posing a challenge to government of Africa's most populous nation.

In Guinea, post-elections violence sparked out after opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallou claimed victory and said the election was marred by anomalies.

She believe the 75th UN anniversary must serve as a pathway for Liberia and its nation to reflect on the goals of the UN that speak against acts that have the propensity of creating chaos.

Turning her attention to four mysterious deaths in the country, Madam Endee said justice must be given to the family of four auditors who met their untimely demise in less than a month.

She said: "My own government must ensure that the perpetrators of violence and alleged murderers be investigated, if found guilty they should be brought to justice. My heart goes out to those who lost their love ones in these very troubling times of uncertainty."

At the same time, Amb. Endee recognized what she termed as tremendous strived by the UN to eradicate childhood preventable diseases, and improve maternal and new born mortality reduction as well as improve access to vaccine (Immunization) of children as a champion of immunization.

Particularly, she hailed them for the Expanded Program on Global Alliance Vaccine and Immunization.

"Let me say a big thank you to the One UN Family in Liberia, Dr. Kingsley Opoku Amaning, Resident Coordinator, for the strong capacity building and empowerment by UNMIL for the traditional communicators in Liberia over the years, these tools can be useful in engaging the communities for sustainability of our young democracy," Ambassador Endee added.

"Special thanks go to Unicef for the women and children Adolescents girls program in Liberia, WHO for your role in COVID 19 preparedness and response. UNDP for your support for electoral processes, even though UNICEF remains the Liberia Crusader for Peace strongest partner."

Endee then extend gratitude to government, through the Monrovia City administration and health authorities for their support in ensuring that the message on COVID-19 gets across Liberia.

In his special statement, Semah G. Weefur, speaking on the theme, "Peace Love, Equality and Justice said peace cannot exist where there is no love, justice and equality.

According to Weefur, the UN has done great in sustaining these virtues since its establishment, also adding his voice to call on government of Guinea and Nigeria to end ongoing violence.

"As I listen to events in these countries, my heart bleeds. I want to call on the government and citizen these two countries to ceasefire and end all hostilities.

Weefur then encouraged Liberians to participate in the upcoming December 8 midterm elections peacefully.