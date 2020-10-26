Liberia: Byc-II Completes Henry Sakama Loan Deal

Monrovia — Defending Liberia Football Association Second Division Champions Barrack Young Controller have completed the signing of Watanga FC young defender Henry Sakama.

The Lone Star under 20 central back joined the Go Blue Boys on a season long loan deal, the club said on its official Facebook page.

A release from BYC II stated, "We are delighted to confirm the signing of defender Henry Sakama on a year-long loan deal from Watanga with an option for a "permanent" transfer .

Sakama joins the Blues from first division outfit Watanga FC until the end of the 2020/2021 LFA league Season.

The Liberian Under 20 central back is expected to get more playing time at Blue Field following Watanga adding two more experienced central backs to their team.

Sakama's move is a perfect opportunity for him to improve his game and a chance to experience a new home.

"We are pleased to bring a player like Henry who has so much experience, to BYC-II;" said President Sherman.

"We are convinced he will help the growth of this squad, and all the lads he plays alongside."

The center-back becomes the club's fourth signing of the summer - following Abel Ani, Abraham Kamara, and Shadrach Sims.

BYC-II Completes Swap Deal For Jubilee Striker

Meanwhile, BYC have also secured the service of Shadrach Sims in a rare swap deal between Jubilee and BYC. BYC-II defender Emmanuel Tukue moved to Jubilee To complete the deal.

Striker Sims was first noticed by The Blues during the 20219-league season after an impressive match against BYC II Nathaniel Sherman Said

Club president Nathaniel Sherman said Shadrach is a great addition to the club striking force that compromise of new signing Abraham Joybar Kamara and LFA 2nd Division Golden Boot winner Jestino Jackson.

"Shadrach has proven to be a good goal scorer with great height," Sherman said

"I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in Liberia," said Sims

"The chance to play at this historic ground (Blue Field ) and to work with BYC II coaching staff was something I could not turn down."

The transfers of the striker mean BYC-II is complete when it comes to strikers.

No financial details have been disclosed, but defender Tukue joined Jubilee as "part of the deal" to bring Shadrach to Blue Field.

Signing Sims is being viewed as a real statement by the Go Blues to defend their title, and get promoted to the 1st Division.

The addition of the attacker brings to three new arrivals at the club ahead of the new season.