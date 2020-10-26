Kenya/Comoros: Ghost Names Harambee Stars Squad for Comoros Qualifiers

26 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named his squad for the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON) against Comoros scheduled for next month.

The first leg will be played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11 while the second leg is slated for November 15 in Comoros.

Little-known Mathew Olake, who is based in Canada is the surprise inclusion in Mulee's 40-man provisional squad.

The winger is currently unattached but was most recently in the books of Vancouver Island Soccer League side Lakehill.

Sofapaka captain Elli Asieche is among the new local-based stars called up alongside Moses Mudavadi, Peter Thiong'o (Kakamega Homeboyz), Robert Mboya, Boniface Muchiri (Tusker) and Daniel Sakari and Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks).

https://twitter.com/harambee__stars/status/1320289535046131714

Gor Mahia teenage sensation Benson Omala will also be looking to impress Mulee in the striking department that has on form Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga and Egypt-based John Avire.

Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez and Zesco United defender David "Calabar" Owino are also back in the team having missed out on a call-up since last year's Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.

The squad will be trimmed to a lean unit of just 20 players before the back to back qualifiers against Comoros who lead Group G with four points while Kenya is second with just two points after drawing against Egypt and Togo.

Local-based players are expected to kick off non-residential training on Wednesday October 28 while their foreign-based counterparts will report on November 2.

Squad:

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya).

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkopings Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion'go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya).

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).

Reserves

Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya).

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.