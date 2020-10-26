Somalia: Parliament Endorses New Prime Minister Roble's Cabinet

25 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Mogadishu — The Lower House of Somalia's Federal Parliament has approved the new Cabinet formed by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble last Monday.

The premier presented the list of 71 ministers, State ministers and deputy ministers to the legislators, saying he selected them based on their capacities and integrity.

"I have selected the ministers upon closely examining their abilities to deliver services to the people," he said in a brief speech.

All 188 MPs present voted in favour of the new Cabinet by show of hands.

Pressing issues

PM Roble was appointed by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on September 17 to replace Hassan Ali Khaire, whose Cabinet lost the vote of parliamentary confidence on July 25. Parliament endorsed him on October 23.

In his speech to seek parliamentary approval of his portfolio holders and political programme, PM Roble emphasised his government's drive to tackle the country's most pressing issues, particularly the smooth running of the envisaged general election in 2020 and 2021 as well as insecurity.

Many analysts anticipated the return of most of the deposed PM's Cabinet members.

However, in this new setup, several senior ministers lost positions. Among them were the holders of the Interior, Defense, Internal Security, Information and Education dockets.

Others who have not appeared in the new list include the ministers of Commerce and Industry as well as Public Works.

Eight women

Those who remained in their positions include Deputy PM Mahdi Mohamed Guled alias Khadar, Foreign minister Ambassador Ahmed Issa Awad and Finance minister Dr Abdirahman Dualeh Beile.

Others are Planning minister Jamal Mohamed Hussein and Health minister Dr Fawzia Abikar Nur.

The new lineup includes eight women - four ministers, a State minister and three deputy ministers.

The new Cabinet is made of 27 ministers, 27 deputy ministers and 17 state ministers.

