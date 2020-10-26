Tanzania: Seif - ZEC Must Discipline Mwinyi Now

Unguja — ACT-Wazalendo's Zanzibar presidential candidate Seif Sharif Hamad yesterday said his party had written to the Ethics Committee of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) complaining against his CCM counterpart Hussein Mwinyi.

He said they wanted the Committee to take disciplinary measures against Dr Mwinyi over claims of breaching the Electoral Codes of Ethics.

"How come he (Dr Mwinyi) has not been banned? We have written to complain to ZEC's Ethics Committee about Dr Mwinyi's breach of the election ethics," said Hamad.

In his statement, Seif claimed that the CCM presidential aspirant, who doubles as the Defence Minister, had uttered some words that urged special groups of CCM members including ZEC workers and civil servants to turn up en masse in the early hours of October 27, this year, and cast their votes.

Addressing a campaign rally yesterday at the Nungwi Beach in Unguja North Region, Mr Hamad declined to speak about his party's manifesto or what the party would do if elected.

Instead, he claimed that he would expose the schemes being executed against his party including suspicions on the early voting plan. For his part, Committee secretary Khamis Issa Khamis admitted to have received the latter on October 22. He said for now they were going through Seif's complaints before making a public statement. "After going through the letter, then we will issue a statement about his complaints," said Mr Khamis.

"Did you listen to the radio or watch TV programs of today announcing about Mwinyi to be sued? Where is the said equality now?" ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate in the Isles queried.