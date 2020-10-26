Tanzania: Anerlisa's Ben Pol Converts to Islam

Tanzanian singer Ben Pol, who is married to Keroche Brewery heiress Anerlisa Muigai, has converted to Islam.

Making the announcement on his Instagram account, the 'Moyo mashine' hitmaker revealed that he had made the conversion to become a Muslim on Friday, October 23.

Benpol shared a couple of photos in which he was wearing a kanzu, together with two male witnesses, at the mosque after the recitation of the Shahadah.

"Bismillah-Rahman-Nir-Rahim 🏾. 23.10.2020," posted Ben Pol who will now be refered to as Behnam Paul Mnyang'anga.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsOFb6H8yC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the comment section the singer was congratulated be his fellow entertainers and fans.

Diamond Platnumz wrote, "MashaAllah". Baade hitmaker Ommy Dimpoz on his part added, "Mabrook Mabrook."

Rapper Mwana FA added, "Mashallah. Alhamdulillah".

Idris Sultan posted, "Mabrook mashaallah Akhy 🏽🏽🏽🏽🏽🏽."