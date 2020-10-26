Tanzania: Anerlisa's Ben Pol Converts to Islam

26 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Tanzanian singer Ben Pol, who is married to Keroche Brewery heiress Anerlisa Muigai, has converted to Islam.

Making the announcement on his Instagram account, the 'Moyo mashine' hitmaker revealed that he had made the conversion to become a Muslim on Friday, October 23.

Benpol shared a couple of photos in which he was wearing a kanzu, together with two male witnesses, at the mosque after the recitation of the Shahadah.

"Bismillah-Rahman-Nir-Rahim 🏾. 23.10.2020," posted Ben Pol who will now be refered to as Behnam Paul Mnyang'anga.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsOFb6H8yC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the comment section the singer was congratulated be his fellow entertainers and fans.

Diamond Platnumz wrote, "MashaAllah". Baade hitmaker Ommy Dimpoz on his part added, "Mabrook Mabrook."

Rapper Mwana FA added, "Mashallah. Alhamdulillah".

Idris Sultan posted, "Mabrook mashaallah Akhy 🏽🏽🏽🏽🏽🏽."

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.