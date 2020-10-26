Nigeria: Makinde Orders Reopening of Oyo Schools

25 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The directive followed a review of the situation in the Ibadan metropolis as earlier promised by Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed schools in Ibadan to resume normal academic activities from Monday.

The state's Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Mr Olaleye said that the directive followed a review of the situation in the Ibadan metropolis as earlier promised by Mr Makinde in a state broadcast on October 20.

The commissioner quoted the governor as appreciating the youth who have been cooperating with security operatives to maintain peace.

Recall that Mr Makinde, had on October 20, ordered the closure of all public and private schools within the Ibadan metropolis for three days.

